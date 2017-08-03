Man arrested after man found unconscious near Portsmouth Guildhall

Have your say

Police have made an arrest after a man was found unconcious with major injuries near to Portsmouth Guildhall.

The victim, 45, was spotted near the civic offices on a walkway leading to Isambard Brunel Road at about 5.30pm on Monday.

He was taken by ambulance to Southampton General Hospital in a critical condition.

He suffered a bleed to the brain and fractures to his skull, facial bones and ribs.

This morning police said a 19-year-old man from Southsea had been arrested on suspicion of grevious bodily harm with intent.

He remains in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting the reference number 44170294807.