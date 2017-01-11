Man arrested after Portsmouth stabbings

A MAN has been arrested in connection with two stabbings in Portsmouth.

As reported by The News, an incident took place in St Mary’s Road, Fratton, at around 8pm on Saturday January 7 where a 38-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the leg. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed a 21-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in connection with this incident.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent following an assault in Lake Road on October 14 2016, in which a 38-year-old man suffered an injury to his neck and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The 21-year-old remains in police custody.