Man arrested after taxi driver was stabbed in Southsea

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a taxi driver was stabbed in the early hours of this morning.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding a 42-year-old taxi driver receiving a stab wound in Albert Road, Southsea, at around 3.15am this morning.

‘It is alleged that three youths were allegedly causing criminal damage to cars, when members of the public tried to stop them. ‘It is at this time that the male taxi driver received a stab wound to his shoulder.

‘The three youths were seen to run off into Goodwood Road.’

The victim received stitches for a puncture wound and was discharged from hospital.

A 20-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting 44170339926.