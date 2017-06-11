Man arrested as 14-year-old Portsmouth girl found safe

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and drug driving after a Portsmouth teenager went missing.

Police have said 14-year-old Rosie Evans-Foster, from Paulsgrove, has been found safe and well.

A spokesman said she was located in a VW van in Petersfield this afternoon.

It matched the description of the one she was last seen getting into at around 9pm on Friday at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

A 19-year-old man, from Surrey, has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and drug driving.