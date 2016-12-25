Man arrested following death on Isle of Wight

An investigation has been launched after a man died following an incident in Pier Street, Ventnor.

Officers were called just after midnight this morning to a report that a man had been assaulted.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An area of Pier Street was cordoned off as part of the investigation.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Philip Scrase said: ‘We are in the early stages of this investigation into a man’s death, which is being treated as suspicious.

‘I would like anyone who has any information about what has taken place to contact us as soon as possible.’

Police said they were not in a position to confirm the identity of the man or any further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 44160484578