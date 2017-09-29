Man arrested in Portsmouth after sting by paedophile hunter vigilante group

Have your say

A MAN has been arrested in a sting by a paedophile hunter vigilante group.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old man in Paulsgrove Road, Copnor, yesterday afternoon.

He was held on suspicion of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity,

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that yesterday (Thursday 28 September) officers arrested a 34-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity, after receiving a call from a member of the public.

‘The man, who was arrested in Paulsgrove Road, Portsmouth, is currently in police custody.’

Last week the UK’s lead police officer on child protection said forces would ‘potentially’ have to look at working with so-called paedophile hunters.