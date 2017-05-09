Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences after Copnor fire last night

A 37-year-old man from Portsmouth has been arrested after a roof fire in Copnor last night.

Firefighters from Southsea and Cosham took about an hour to extinguish the blaze in Locarno Road.

Tiberiu Iudean, 48, said: ‘I’m living in the neighbourhood and I just saw the smoke outside and the fire engines coming to take care of it.

‘Really I smelled it from Copnor Road where the petrol station is.

‘I just came back and saw four fire engines.’

Hampshire police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in production of a controlled drug of Class B.

Officers were seen guarding the property last night before fire investigators started work this morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

All persons were accounted for, a fire service spokeswoman said.