Man attacked and robbed of mobile phone by trio

A MAN was attacked and robbed of his phone in Southsea.

Between 3am and 3.20am on Monday, the 31-year-old victim was followed along Albert Road by a group of three men. As he reached the junction with Chelsea Road, one of the men assaulted him.

His Nokia mobile phone and baseball cap were stolen. The victim suffered extensive bruising around his eyes as a result of the attack.

One offender was black, mid-40s, 5ft 5ins, chubby, with shoulder-length black dreadlocks. He was wearing a thick blue winter coat with white stripes on the sleeves.

The second man was white, late 40s, around 6ft, of medium build, with short hair and wearing a grey jumper.

The third was white, mid-40s, 5ft 6ins, of medium build, with short hair. He wore a blue jumper.

Detective Constable Charlie Cox, said: ‘I would like to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the attack on the victim who was wearing a white baseball cap with a logo on the front, or anyone who may have seen or found the baseball cap or Nokia phone since.’

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Cox at Fratton police station on 101.