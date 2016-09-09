Man attacked with metal pole in Portsmouth

A YOUNG man was hit with a metal pole in a street attack.

The 24-year-old was walking with a friend in Lake Road, Portsmouth, between 2.30am and 2.40am on Tuesday when three teenagers approached. One of the men hit the victim with the pole, causing a cut that required seven stitches.

Police said the trio fled towards St Mary’s Church.

Two of the suspects were white, one was black and around 5ft 6ins tall, aged 17 to 18, of average build, with short dark or black hair. They were wearing dark coloured hoodies and jeans. Call 101 quoting 44160334884.