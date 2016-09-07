Man burgles nine homes in Rowlands Castle in a single night

NINE homes were burgled by a single man in the space of six hours on Sunday morning.

Between midnight and 6am, police beleive the man burgled the homes in Rowlands Castle, stealing cash, jewellery and personal belongings.

Properties on Whichers Gate Road, Whichers Close, Redhill Road and Oakland Avenue were targeted.

Officers have described the suspect as white, clean shaven, aged 20-24 years, 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build.

Call police on 101 quoting 44160333045 with any information.