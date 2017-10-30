Man caught breeding dogs in Waterlooville without licence

A MAN appeared in court for having a breeding establishment for dogs without holding a licence.

John Ware, 40, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after the case was brought forward by Winchester City Council.

The court heard the council’s environmental protection team investigated after being notified by Havant Borough Council of puppies being bred in Denmead.

Officers obtained a search warrant and when they inspected Ware’s property of Mill Farm, on Widley Walk in Waterlooville, they found a large number of dogs and four litters of puppies in outhouses. Further evidence revealed at least three other litters had been bred by Ware or born to dogs owned by his relatives and kept at an address in Denmead.

Ware was disqualified from obtaining a dog breeding licence for 12 months and ordered to pay costs of £4,375.

Under current legislation it is an offence for anyone who keeps a breeding establishment for dogs to allow female dogs to give birth to five or more litters within a year.

Jan Warwick, portfolio holder for environmental health and licensing at Winchester City Council, said: ‘We take breeding dogs without a licence seriously and I am pleased to see the council’s legal team achieve another successful prosecution.

‘If we are presented with clear evidence of wrong-doing we as a council will not shy away from taking matters before the courts.’