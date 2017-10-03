Man caught performing lewd act in Crookhorn

Have your say

POLICE are investigating two reports of a man caught performing a lewd act in Crookhorn.

A man was seen naked in a bush, on College Road towards Crookhorn Lane, doing an indecent act.

It happened between 1.20pm and 2.25pm on September 29.

He was white, in his 30s, skinny and around 5ft 7ins to 5ft 9ins.

Officers are investigating a similar incident between 1.15pm and 1.30pm, on College Road, on September 27. It was reported to police on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said they are treating these incidents as related.

She added: ‘We would like to reassure the community that on both occasions the man has not attempted to approach anyone.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170377798.