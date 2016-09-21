Man charged after £10,000 jewellery burglary in Waterlooville

POLICE have charged a man with the burglary of a house where a safe was stolen.

Matthew Ayling, 28, of Privett Road in Waterlooville, has been charged with burglary.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today, Hampshire police said.

It comes after a safe was taken from the home between September 4 and the following morning.

At the time police said jewellery worth £10,000, including a Brietling Super Ocean watch and a Omega Ladymatic watch, were in the safe.