Man charged after boy, 17, suffers ‘serious’ injuries to fingers at Portsmouth takeaway

POLICE investigating how a teenager suffered serious injuries to his fingers have charged a man.

Kevin Penman, 24, of Copnor Road, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and possessing cannabis, a controlled drug of class B.

Copnor Takeaway in Copnor Road was shut off by police on May 20

Hampshire police said he is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

It comes after a 17-year-old boy was rushed to plastic surgery specialists at Odstock Hospital, in Salisbury, on Friday night.

The incident took place between 11.15pm and 11.50pm after two groups of youths involved in an altercation ended up in Copnor Takeaway, in Copnor Road, Portsmouth.