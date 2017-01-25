Man charged after contraband investigation at HMP Winchester

A MAN was charged after allegedly bringing mobile phones and other contraband into a prison.

Wayne Parker, 38, of Oakridge Road, in Southampton, was arrested by Hampshire Constabulary’s serious and organised crime unit investigating contraband being smuggled into HMP Winchester.

He is charged with bringing, throwing or conveying a list A ‘prohibited article into or out of a prison under the Prison Act 1952’. He is also charged with conspiring to bring, throw or convey a list A prohibited article into or out of a prison. He will appear before Basingstoke magistrates on February 7.