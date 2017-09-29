Man charged after sting by vigilante group

A MAN has been charged after being arrested following a sting by a vigilante group.

Officers arrested Andrew Chaney, 34, in Paulsgrove Road, Copnor, yesterday afternoon.

Chaney, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two offences of attempting to meet a girl under 16 years following grooming and six offences of attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity.

Chaney was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Last week the UK’s lead police officer on child protection said forces would ‘potentially’ have to look at working with so-called paedophile hunters.