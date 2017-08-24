Man charged after two shops in Havant and Emsworth are burgled

Police have charged a 30-year-old man in connection with three burglaries from shops, including two in Havant and Emsworth.

Billy Collins, who is of no fixed address but is from the Southampton area, was charged with three offences of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

On Tuesday July 11 between 3am and 4am, the Co-op store in Stoneham Way, Southampton was broke into and a till containing cash was taken.

On Tuesday August 15 the Co-op store in Southleigh Road, Emsworth, was broken into shortly before 1am and cigarettes were stolen.

A day later Booze ‘N’ More in Bedhampton Road, Havant, was broken into at about 2.40am but nothing was taken.

Collins was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he was further remanded to appear at Southampton Crown Court on September 25.