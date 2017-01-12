Man charged after two street assaults in Portsmouth

A MAN has been charged following an assault in St Mary’s Road, Kingston.

Marcus Asemota, 21, from Whytecliffe Road South, in London, has been charged with wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon following an assault at about 8pm on Saturday. A 38-year-old victim was taken to hospital with a stab wound.

Asemota was also charged with wounding with intent following an assault in Lake Road on October 14, in which a 38-year-old man was hurt.

Asemota appeared at South East Magistrates Court this morning and has been remanded to appear in court on February 13.