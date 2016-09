A roofer has been charged with sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in Chichester in March 2015, police said.

Mitchell Jones, 23, of Nyton Road, Aldingbourne, has also been charged with raping a 15-year-old girl in Whiteley, in March 2015, according to Sussex Police.

Jones appeared at Brighton Magistrate’s Court on August 27 and is next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on September 23.