Man dies in car crash on motorway near Waterlooville

A MAN died in a car crash on the A3(M) near Waterlooville last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses after six vehicles were involved in the incident on the northbound carriageway.

A 55-year-old man died at the scene of the crash which happened at around 8.20pm.

A spokesman said: ‘We’re appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision on the A3(M) at Waterlooville.

‘Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision on the northbound carriageway, in which a 55-year-old-man sadly died at the scene.

‘We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who drove through the scene, to call 101 quoting incident 771.’

Firefighters from Cosham attended the scene and a spokesman said they had to cut someone from one of the vehicles. They sent two pumps who also helped with scene safety.

The carriageway remained closed for a few hours between junction four at Purbrook and junction three at Hulbert Road.

Diversions were put in place by police.