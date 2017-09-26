Man escapes jail after woman is assaulted

A THUG threw a woman around a room and covered her mouth when she screamed for help.
Chaz Clarke, 32, of St Nicholas Avenue, Gosport, admitted assault by beating in a house in his street on April 18.
Portsmouth magistrates imposed a nine-week prison sentence suspended for a year, with a year-long restraining order.
He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £400 prosecution costs.
Clarke must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
