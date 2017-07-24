Man flashed teenage victim after following her in Leigh Park

Have your say

A TEENAGER walking in a secluded area was flashed by man, police said.

The 19-year-old victim was walking at the path that opens at the junction of Barncroft Way and Stockheath Lane, in Leigh Park, when the man, in his 30s, passed her on the path.

He followed the victim for a short distance then exposed himself between 2.20pm and 3pm on July 21.

PC Ross Griffin said: ‘This incident took place during daylight hours on a sunny day, in an area that is popular with dog walkers.

‘Did you see anything thing suspicious, or anyone matching this description acting suspiciously in the area at this time?

‘Can you help us identify the man responsible?’

Hampshire police said the man was white, had a stubble ginger beard, and was wearing a black hooded top with silver zip, and black trousers.

A police spokesman said: ‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170280617, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’