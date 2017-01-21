Man found dead at Farlington Marshes

A man has been found dead at a popular Portsmouth beauty spot.

The body of the man, who was in his 30s, was discovered in the car park at Farlington Marshes.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious and that a file has been prepared for the coroner.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said that the family of the man, who lived in Portsmouth, had been informed of the tragedy.

The man’s body was found in a vehicle at the car park at 4.20pm yesterday.