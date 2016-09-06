Man found guilty of sexual assault at Liquid and Envy nightclub in Portsmouth

A WOMAN who was sexually assaulted at a Portsmouth nightclub has said she no longer feels comfortable going on nights out.

Basim Saleh Salem, 23, was found guilty of sexual assault and assault on the 19-year-old when he appeared at Fareham Magistrates’ Court.

The assault took place at Liquid and Envy nightclub, in Stanhope Road, Portsmouth, on January 22.

The court heard the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was touched inappropriately on the leg in the smoking area outside and was later assaulted on the dancefloor by Basim.

The victim, who was out celebrating her friend’s birthday, also said that her dress was pulled up which exposed her underwear.

She admitted punching Basim in self-defence,

Basim had been talking to the woman and her friends in the smoking area beforehand, with his friends, claiming he played for the Saudi Arabia national football team.

As she went to leave, he started touching her leg and lifting her dress.

She then met Basim later in the night on the dancefloor where he grabbed her left arm and left her with severe bruising.

The woman broke down in tears as she told the court how the assault had affected her life.

She said: ‘I don’t feel as comfortable going on nights out any more.

‘My boyfriend was really supportive but at the time I struggled to have an intimate relationship.’

‘I always feel paranoid and I struggled with my studying as I didn’t turn up for lectures because I didn’t want to go out.

‘I have been nervous just crossing the road.

‘One night when I was working I spotted him in a club and I felt as if I didn’t know what to do – I just ran off.’

James Vatcher, prosecuting, said: ‘What we do know what happened is that the girl spoke to the nightclub bouncers.’

Magistrates agreed that Basim, of St Thomas Street, Portsmouth, had touched the woman inappropriately.

Magistrate Pam Thompson said: ‘We have agreed that the defendant had his hand on the victim’s upper thigh.’

Basim, originally from Saudi Arabia, will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court later this month.