Man found with major injuries in Portsmouth

A MAN has been found with a fractured skull, facial bones and ribs in the city centre.

The 45-year-old was found unconscious near The Guildhall on July 31.

Police were called out near the Civic Offices at 6.13pm, where the man was found with significant facial injuries and was taken by ambulance to Southampton General Hospital in a critical condition.

He sustained a bleed to the brain and fractures to his skull, facial bones and ribs.

Detective inspector Barry Ward said: ‘At this stage we’re not in a position to say whether these injuries are self-inflicted, or the result of a fall or an assault.

‘We need the public’s help to find out exactly what happened to the man.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the Guildhall from about 5.30pm on Monday, July 31 and witnessed anything that could help with our investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting the reference number 44170294807.