Man guilty of Paula Poolton’s murder claims CCTV pictures will prove him innocent

THE man convicted of murdering Paula Poolton has argued that CCTV images prove him innocent.

Roger Kearney, who was convicted of the fatal stabbing of his lover in 2010, argues that his car can be seen leaving his street at the time of the murder in 2008. He says that this proves that he could not be the killer.

Roger Kearney

The first part of a new BBC crime documentary, Conviction: Murder at the Station, aired tonight.

Kearney was found guilty of killing his lover, 40, whose body was found in the boot of her car in 2008 on Duncan Road near Swanwick railway station.

The show followed Louise Shorter from charity Inside Justice, as she examined evidence from the case.

During a phone call with Ms Shorter, Kearney argued: ‘Everything is hearsay, I am not a violent person. I’ve done nothing to be ashamed of. I guarantee that I did not do what they said.’

Paula Poolton in Tesco in Bursledon, one of the last times she was seen alive

Ms Shorter said to Kearney: ‘If that is your car, then there’s no way that you committed the murder.’

During the court case in 2010 the prosecution dismissed the image Kearney cites as his defence due to another CCTV image showing his car leaving the car park at Swanwick station, two miles away from the first CCTV image a minute later.

It was revealed that Ms Poolton, of Titchfield, was engaged in a second affair with an unnamed abusive boyfriend, as detailed in a conversation between Louise and Ann, who claimed to be a friend of Ms Poolton.

Ann tells of Ms Poolton’s ‘nervous’ demeanour when she discussed ending this relationship.

Ann said: ‘She was definitely worried about something. Something was wrong with her. Something was wrong and I could feel it, I could sense it coming off her.’

Ms Shorter retraces Kearney’s steps on Duncan Road alongside Correna Platt, a solicitor working on the case for Inside Justice.

Ms Shorter said: ‘He’s got a very short narrow window of opportunity and there are people and cars passing pretty much constantly. It seems like it’s really pushing the boundaries of what is actually possible here.’

‘After my visit, I’m not convinced of the prosecution’s version of when and where it happened.’

The second half of the show will air next Wednesday.