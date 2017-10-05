Man hurt after being assaulted in Portsmouth park after ‘verbal disagreement’ with woman

A MAN was left with cuts and grazes after being attacked in a park on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old victim had been involved in a verbal disagreement with a woman who was cycling through Kingston Park and had shouted at an elderly man walking his dog beforehand.

The woman then assaulted the victim with a man who was with her following the disagreement before running off afterwards.

The victim was left with cuts and grazes to his head and bruising to his ribs following the incident at 12.30pm close to Byerley Road in Fratton.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was later released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

Police would like to hear from the man walking his Jack Russell Terrier in the park at the time as he spoke to the victim.

Anyone else who witnessed the assault should contact DC Lucia Davies at Fratton Police Station on 101 quoting 44170384568 or call crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.