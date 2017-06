A MAN has admitted allowing his premises to be used to grow cannabis.

Nathan Morby, 30, of Richard Grove, Gosport, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday.

It relates to cannabis found at Privett Road, in Fareham, between August and September last year.

Judge Roger Hetherington ordered a report ahead of sentencing on July 14 at the same court.

Morby was released on bail by the judge.