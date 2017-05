PARAMEDICS rushed a man to hospital after he was stabbed.

The 30-year-old victim was in Cottage Grove, Southsea, when he was allegedly cut by a black man.

Hampshire police were called at 12.44pm and the first officer arrived at 12.50pm, police said.

No arrests have been made.

A spokeswoman said the victim's cut to his wrist was not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.