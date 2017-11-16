Man jailed for assault after spitting at a police officer

Have your say

A MAN who spat at a police officer was jailed.

Andrew Baker, 49, of Adams Road, Fratton, admitted assaulting the police officer on September 2.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody on September 19.

He did not turn up at court after being released by police on bail.

At Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court jailed him for three months and 28 days.

Magistrates seaid the offence was aggravated by the defendant’s record of previous convictions.

Baker’s guilty plea was taken into account when he was sentenced.