Man jailed for thefts across Havant

A CROOK who broke into the same car twice in a week has been jailed for 30 weeks.

Brazen thief Mark Young broke into a vehicle at Havant car park on June 23, stealing luggage containing a debit card.

Then, on June 30 he raided the same car, snatching a dash cam camera, CD kit and two first aid kits.

The 45-year-old was stopped and searched by officers on the same day and was arrested after items from both thefts, as well as knives and a quantity of drug were found on him.

Officers located the owner, who said there had been two attempts to use the stolen debit card in a shop in Leigh Park.

Young, of Ken Berry Court, in Rowlands Castle, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, two counts of fraud, two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of a class B drug.

PC Amanda-Jane Williams, said the prison sentence was a ‘great result for the aggrieved and the community alike’. She also praised the ‘quick-thinking’ actions of the officers who arrested Young and linked him to the number of crimes.