Man left with fractured cheek bones and eye socket after Gosport assault

Have your say

A man was left with serious head injuries after being assaulted outside a house in Gosport.

The 54-year-old was attacked in Westfield Road between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday.

He was treated for injuries including fractured left and right cheek bones and a fractured eye socket in hospital, and has since been released.

Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen the incident to get in touch,

The attacker has been described as white, aged between 20 and 25 years-old, with short blonde hair and of medium build.

A 20-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of causing grevious bodily harm in connection with the assault.

He has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact DC Emily Dummer at Fratton Police Station by calling 101 and quoting 44170315679, or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.