Man left with serious head injuries after attack in Portsmouth

A MAN sustained serious head injuries after being attacked by a group of people in Portsmouth.

Police are appealing for information after the 43-year-old victim was subjected to an unprovoked assault in the early hours of this morning.

Between 2.40am and 2.50am, the man was attacked by four people in an alleyway off Alec Rose Lane, in the city centre.

One of the offenders is described as having a dog with him.

The victim sustained significant head injuries and was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

Detective Constable Graham Skull, said: ‘I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this unprovoked and violent attack to contact us.

‘At the time of the incident, a lot of clubs and bars around the Guildhall Walk area would have been closing and there would have been lots of people about.

‘Were you one of these people? Did you see what happened or did you see anything that could be connected to this incident?’

A 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently in custody being questioned by officers.

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44170400282.