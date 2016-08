A MAN has admitted criminal damage to a hotel window worth £1,400 and assaulting a constable.

Ross Delph, 18, of Chichester Road, Portsmouth, damaged the window at the Eastfield Hotel in Southsea on July 24. He assaulted the officer on the same day.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order and ordered him to attend an attendance centre for 30 hours.

The teenager must pay £250 compensation for the window and £100 for the assault.