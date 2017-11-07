Man released after assault

Have your say

A 41-YEAR_OLD man who was arrested in connection with an assault in Havant on Saturday has been released with no further action.

Officers are investigating the incident which happened in West Street at about 11.45pm.

A 23-year-old man was walking away from the Parchment Makers pub near to the Chilli and Lime restaurant where it is believed he was assaulted by a man.

The suspect is believed to have left the scene with another man and a woman.

A man from Portsmouth was arrested by officers on Monday but has now been released.

The victim is still being treated at Southampton General Hospital.