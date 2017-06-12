Man released after missing Portsmouth teenager found

A MAN arrested on suspicion of child abduction has been released.

It comes after Hampshire police said a 19-year-old man, from Surrey, was arrested when a missing Portsmouth teenager was found safe and well.

The 14-year-old was found yesterday in a VW van in Petersfield yesterday afternoon.

She had been seen getting into a similarly-described vehicle on Friday at 9pm at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The 19-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of child abduction and drug driving, has been released from police custody but remains under investigation.