Man released as Isle Of Wight woman’s death no longer being treated as suspicious

POLICE investigating the death of an Isle of Wight woman have released a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder as they are no longer treating the death as suspicious.

Officers were called to The Avenue, Gurnard, at 4.13pm on Thursday, January 26, where they found a 45-year-old woman seriously ill. She was taken to St Mary’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 60-year-old-man from Sandown was arrested on suspicion of murder the same day and questioned by police but he has been released with no further action.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has been conducted and at this stage the cause of death is unascertained pending further laboratory investigations, police said.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We will have a continued presence at the address today as we conclude our examination and search of the scene.

‘We are not seeking anybody else in connection with this death and are no longer treating the death as suspicious.’

A file is being prepared for the coroner.