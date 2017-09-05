Man risked his life driving into harbour exclusion zone

Have your say

A MAN risked his life when he drove his boat into a temporary exclusion zone whilst divers removed unexploded bombs from Portsmouth Harbour.

Sean Anthony Bacon of Bredenbury Crescent, Paulsgrove, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after navigating his fishing vessel through an exclusion zone.

The area was established by the Queen’s Harbour Master in order to protect ships and crew whilst Royal Navy divers located unexploded bombs as part of dredging work for the arrival of carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The hearing has been adjourned to October 30 and Bacon, 31 has been released on conditional bail.