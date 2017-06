A MAN had his teeth knocked out in a fight between two groups, police said.

It happened on Saturday night outside the Wine Vaults, in Albert Road, between 10.45pm and 11.15pm.

A 22-year-old man had his front teeth knocked out and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘There were a number of people in the area at the time. We’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.’

Call police on 101 quoting 44170210609.