Man severed boy’s fingers with meat cleaver, jury told

A MAN has gone on trial accused of ‘severing’ a teenager’s fingers with a meat cleaver in a ‘violent incident’.

Kevin Penman, 26, of Copnor Road is charged with four offences, including causing grievous bodily harm with intent to the 17-year-old boy in the incident back in May this year after an altercation took place in Copnor Takeaway in Copnor Road, Portsmouth.

Prosecutor Simon Foster told jurors it was ‘a violent incident’ that resulted with the boy’s two fingers being ‘severed’.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident on May 19 and had to go under general anaesthetic for a six-hour operation to reconstruct his hand.

Giving evidence yesterday, the boy said: ‘My hand is still not moving and I can’t grip things or pick things up.’

The teenager also told Portsmouth Crown Court he has to go to hospital each week and receives physiotherapy.

Mr Foster outlined the prosecution case to the jury. He said the incident took place between 11.15pm and 11.50pm and involved two groups of youths.

Mr Foster said: ‘The complainant did not know the defendant.’

The teenager told the jury he was hit over the head with a plank of wood by Penman before the defendant then ran into Copnor Takeaway.

A witness, who was in the takeaway shop at the time, said: ‘I saw a person run in through the shop into the kitchen area. He picked up a carving knife off a red chopping board.’

The witness and the jury were shown the meat cleaver before the witness confirmed he saw Penman pick it up.

He added: ‘Then a crowd of boys came running in. Then (Penman) came running out of the kitchen area with the cleaver in his hand and he went to strike them. Then there was blood running down the chap’s hand.’

Jeffrey Lamb, defending, suggested in cross-examination the defendant was provoked by another boy who started a fight. The witness denied this.

Penman denies GBH with intent, affray, criminal damage to the takeaway door and having a bladed article.

(Proceeding)