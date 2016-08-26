Man sexually assaulted woman then threatened police officer

A DRUNK who groped a woman then threatened to headbutt a police officer has avoided prison.

Unemployed Andrew Beets admitted sexually assaulting his victim this summer after drinking.

The 51-year-old initially went with police after she called 999 but then struggled against the officer arresting him and threatened to headbutt the constable.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been left distraught.

Prosecutor Martyn Booth told the sentencing hearing how Beets, who had drunk vodka and Fosters lager, had groped the unsuspecting woman under her clothing.

Reading her victim statement Mr Booth said: ‘Since the incident she’s struggled to leave the house and go out on her own.

‘She’s worried about bumping into him.’

Sentencing, judge Ian Pearson said: ‘For some reason, unknown reason, probably alcohol abuse, you decided to sexually assault the victim.’

The judge sentenced Beets, of Delphi Way, Waterlooville, to 32 weeks in prison suspended for two years for the sexual assault and two weeks suspended for two years consecutive for the obstructing police charge.

Beets pleaded guilty to both charges.

He must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and a three-month curfew between 7pm to 7am. He must sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

Chrisopher Prior, for Beets, said: ‘He fully accepts his behaviour was inappropriate.’