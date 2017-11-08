Man suffers broken ribs after three men launch 'unprovoked' attack in Portsmouth

Have your say

Three thugs attacked a man leaving him with broken ribs - only stopped when a Good Samaritan stepped in.

Police said the 38-year-old man was in Winston Churchill Avenue, Somerstown, when he was attacked in an 'unprovoked' assault.

It happened between 11.30pm on last Friday and 1am on Saturday.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: 'All three of the suspects were described as Mediterranean-looking and were wearing ‘going out’ clothes. They spoke in what is believe to be Eastern European dialect.

'The attackers fled when an unknown stopped to help the man. The good Samaritan then gave the victim a lift home.

'We would particularly like to hear from this man as he may have information that is vital to our investigation.

'Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44170431844.'