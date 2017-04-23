Man suffers head wound after being hit with a glass in Southsea

A MAN was taken to hospital after a woman hit him over the head with a glass in Southsea.

Police say the attack took place between 11.30pm and 11.50pm in the Royal Albert Pub, Albert Road.

The 40-year-old victim was struck by the woman and left with a cut to his head that required hospital treatment.

Police are now searching for the alleged attacker.

She is described as white, aged in her 40s, with dark hair in a ponytail and wearing a trilby hat.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault, or who can help us locate the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Sharon Lewry at Fratton CID on 101, quoting 44170150595, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.