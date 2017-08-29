Man sustains serious eye injury after chemical attack in Commercial Road

A MAN has been left with a serious eye injury after another man squirted a harmful substance in his face at a bus stop this morning.

An investigation is underway after the 33-year-old man was assaulted in Commercial Road by a man on a bike between 12.30am and 1am.

A man has suffered a serious eye injury after a chemical attack in Commercial Road this morning

The offender cycled off in the direction of Lake Road following the attack and the victim was later taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham for treatment.

Police believe the incident was not an acid attack and early tests suggest it was the chemical - ammonia - that was used by the offender.

The force have described the suspect as black, in his mid-teens to early 20s, wearing a black hooded top with a white logo, black bottoms with a white symbol on the left leg and riding a black mountain bike.

Detective Inspector Adam Price said: 'We believe there may have been a number of people in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the assault.

'We would particularly like to hear from a group of four youths who were seen near the scene. There is no suggestion they were particularly involved, however they have information that could help with our investigation.'

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170332756.