Man under investigation for attempted murder after people injured by van

A MAN is under investigation for attempted murder after two people were hit by a van in Emsworth.

Police said the 24-year-old, from Emsworth, was arrested on suspicion of the offence but was later released from custody without charge.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man driving a white Vauxhall Vivaro panel van was involved in a dispute with a 28-year-old woman on New Brighton Road.

She was subsequently struck by the vehicle causing a minor injury.

As the van drove away it was also involved in a collision with a 28-year-old pedestrian close to the junction with Victoria Road.

He was left with cuts, bruises and a fractured finger, and attended hospital.

The incident happened on August 13 at around 5pm. Police have just released the details.

Investigating officer DC Samuel Jones said: ‘I’m keen to hear from anyone in the area who saw what happened.

‘Our enquiries have suggested there were a number of witnesses and that mobile phone camera footage may have been taken which could assist our investigation.

‘If you can help please call 101.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 44170312786.