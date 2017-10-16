Man using crutches stabbed and pushed over in Havant

Have your say

A man using crutches was stabbed and pushed over in Havant.

The 41-year-old was walking along Prospect Lane between midday and 1.35pm on October 12 when he was attacked.

He was later treated for a puncture wound to his abdomen, but a weapon was not seen.

The victim described the man who assaulted him as wearing a baseball cap and a long-sleeved dark coloured top.

The attacker was riding a blue mountain bike, and was with another man and a woman who were also riding bikes.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the three people riding bikes, or passing motorists who may have seen what happened.

Call DC Graham Skull at Fratton Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference number 44170396487.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.