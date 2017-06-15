Man wanted for questioning over Portsmouth attempted assault

A MAN is wanted for questioning following an attempted assault with a weapon.

Police are looking to speak to Samuel Gomez, 34, pictured, of no fixed address in Portsmouth following an attempted grievous bodily harm with intent in a car in Newcome Road, Fratton on Tuesday.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 11am and 11.20am.

Officers have made a number of enquiries into his whereabouts but have so far been unable to locate him.

He is described as black, about 5ft 7ins tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101.