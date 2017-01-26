Man who committed child sex offences in Hampshire jailed for 10 years

A man who was convicted of committing non-recent child sexual offences in Hampshire has been sent to jail.

Thomas Nash, 70, was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Monday to 20 charges of sexual offences against children.

The offences took place at locations in Bicester, Oxfordshire and Hampshire between 1997 and 2001.

They involved two girls who were between the ages of four and seven at the time.

Nash, from County Limerick in Republic of Ireland, was charged in May 2015 but later failed to surrender for a trial in May 2016.

After a European Arrest Warrant was issued he was bought back to the UK where he pleaded guilty to the offences.

He was convicted on January 12 to 16 charges of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 years and four charges of gross indecency with a girl under 16 years of age.

On Monday he was sentenced to 10 years and nine months in prison.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kelly Gilbert, said: ‘I am very pleased with the outcome, finally he is where he belongs and the girls in this case can try to move forward with their lives.

‘Mr Nash failed to turn up for his trial in May 2016 which caused unnecessary stress for all involved. With the assistance of the Garda, Mr Nash was extradited to the UK and now faces a lengthy term in prison.

‘On behalf of Thames Valley Police and the Child Abuse Investigation unit, I would like to thank the victims for their patience and for being so courageous in coming forward.’