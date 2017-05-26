Man with knife threatens shop worker in Gosport robbery

A SHOP worker was threatened with a knife during a robbery in Gosport.

Police are investigating after a man, who had his face covered, entered Elly’s Wine Store, on St Nicholas Avenue, and stole more than £300.

After stealing the money, he ran towards Dampier Close. No-one was injured in the incident on May 22 at 9.35pm.

The man was white, slim, around 5ft 8ins, in his 30s and wearing a dark blue jacket, blue hooded top and a blue baseball cap.

He was also wearing blue jeans with white patches on the back and black trainers with a thick, white sole.

Police added he has a distinctive walk with his feet slightly pointing outwards and his knees constantly bent.

Officers have released a CCTV image of the man to help locate him.

Investigating officer PC Mark Fawcett said: ‘Do you recognise the man in this photograph? Did you see him running from the scene?

‘We’re not linking this incident with any other reports made to us at this time and the Neighbourhood Policing Team has been regularly patrolling the area and speaking to residents.’

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Mark Fawcett at Fratton Police Station on 101 quoting 44170192847.

A 28 year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to this investigation.

He has been released from custody, but remains under investigation.