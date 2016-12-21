Manhunt after girl, 14, sexually assaulted on Fareham bus

THIS e-fit has been released of a man after a teenager was sexually assaulted.

The 14-year-old girl was on a bus in Fareham when the man put his arm around her and kissed her on the cheek.

He then tried to hold her hand.

The incident happened on November 18 between 6.50pm and 7.30pm but police have today released an appeal.

The man is described as being white, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, around 5ft 8ins or 5ft 9ins tall, medium build, with a chubby face and small eyes.

He was described as wearing a navy blue or black hooded top and dark tracksuit bottoms.

The man’s speech was described as being slurred, but the victim does not believe he was under the influence of alcohol.

Call PC Bethany Marshall on 101, quoting 44160436605, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.